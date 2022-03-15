Quinn Emanuel, DiCello Levitt To Lead Raytheon Antitrust Suit

By Clarice Silber (March 15, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has selected law firms DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, and local Connecticut law firms Hurwitz Sagarin Slossberg & Knuff LLC and Garrison Levin-Epstein Fitzgerald & Pirrotti PC to serve as interim class counsel in an antitrust case workers brought against Raytheon Technologies and other aerospace firms. U.S. District Judge Sarala Nagala selected the law firms in an order released Friday, noting the firms were picked from among seven proposals from different law firms or groups of law firms to act as interim class counsel, with class certification pending. David Slossberg, an attorney...

