Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Imerys, Cyprus Extend Mediation On Ch. 11 Talc Settlement

By Vince Sullivan (March 11, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- Two bankrupt talc producers that supplied Johnson & Johnson told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday that they were extending ongoing mediation with talc claimants and insurers as they work on a settlement to address thousands of ovarian cancer and mesothelioma claims.

In a stipulated order, Imerys Talc America Inc. and Cyprus Mines Corp. said the mediation that has been underway since December will be stretched until April 8 as the parties continue pursuing a global deal that can result in a confirmable Chapter 11 plan.

"Significant mediation activity is anticipated to take place in March, and the Imerys debtors and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!