Imerys, Cyprus Extend Mediation On Ch. 11 Talc Settlement

By Vince Sullivan (March 11, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- Two bankrupt talc producers that supplied Johnson & Johnson told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday that they were extending ongoing mediation with talc claimants and insurers as they work on a settlement to address thousands of ovarian cancer and mesothelioma claims. In a stipulated order, Imerys Talc America Inc. and Cyprus Mines Corp. said the mediation that has been underway since December will be stretched until April 8 as the parties continue pursuing a global deal that can result in a confirmable Chapter 11 plan. "Significant mediation activity is anticipated to take place in March, and the Imerys debtors and...

