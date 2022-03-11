Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Orders Feds To Release Names In Asylum Project

By Alyssa Aquino (March 11, 2022, 9:17 PM EST) -- A D.C. district court ordered the federal government to disclose the names of border officers who screened migrants' asylum claims under a pilot program, saying Friday that asylum-seekers needed to know if they were unwittingly placed in the since-suspended project.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras said that the public interest "significantly outweighs" the potential privacy rights of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers who were identified as program participants in a redacted government email.

The project had CBP officers interviewing asylum-seekers to see if they had a credible fear of persecution, the first step of the asylum process, but the federal...

