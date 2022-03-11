5th Circ. Won't Revive Texas Drivers' $70B Data Breach Suit

By Gina Kim (March 11, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- Texas drivers can't revive a $70 billion putative class action alleging that software maker Vertafore Inc. violated a federal privacy law by storing the private information of 27 million drivers on an unsecured, external server amid a data breach event, the Fifth Circuit ruled Friday. In a published ruling, the appeals court on Friday unanimously ruled that the alleged unsecured storage of data did not constitute a "disclosure" that would run afoul of the Driver's Privacy Protection Act. The panel upheld a Texas federal judge's dismissal of a proposed class action led by a trio of drivers whose information was compromised...

