Alec Baldwin Says He's Not To Blame For 'Rust' Shooting

By Lauren Berg (March 11, 2022, 10:56 PM EST) -- Alec Baldwin walked through the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust," but disavowed any wrongdoing in an arbitration demand Friday, claiming his production contract protects him from financial responsibility for any damage or negligence claim related to the film's production. As an actor who has worked with guns on many film sets, Baldwin knows how to safely handle a firearm, but it was not the actor's responsibility to check that the gun was "cold," according to the 37-page arbitration demand. "An actor cannot rule that a gun is safe,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS