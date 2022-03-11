6th Circ. Orders Opioid MDL Judge To Unfreeze Cases

By Hailey Konnath (March 11, 2022, 10:19 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday ordered the Ohio federal judge overseeing opioid multidistrict litigation to rule on remand motions from three Texas counties and two New Mexico cities, finding that the cases have been pending for an "unduly long time." The three-judge panel said remand motions in each of the five cases have been pending for at least three years and each has challenged the Ohio federal court's jurisdiction. The Sixth Circuit chastised the district judge overseeing the sprawling litigation, saying his justification for failing to rule on remand motions in the cases is "grounded in policy with no basis in...

