Texas Grand Jury Declines To Indict Houston Texans QB

By Hailey Konnath (March 11, 2022, 11:20 PM EST) -- A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's accused of sexual misconduct by female massage therapists and trainers. "After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson," according to a statement from the district attorney's office obtained by The Athletic. "Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed," Dane Schiller, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office, said in the statement. Watson's attorney, Rusty...

