Texas Jury Shuts Door On Chamberlain's $63M Patent Case

By Andrew Karpan (March 14, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A jury in Texas has cleared a Dallas garage door company of allegations that it owed almost $63 million for ripping off three patents owned by Blackstone's recently purchased Chamberlain Group, in a scorching verdict that also found that claims in two of the patents were invalid. The decision came down Friday afternoon, at the end of a weeklong trial in front of U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap that pitted the Chamberlain Group LLC against the somewhat smaller Overhead Door Corp. The brand runs a number of franchises around the country out of the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, and was bought by a Japanese...

