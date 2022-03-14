Real Estate Rumors: Trez Capital, FLGA, Tryko Partners

By Andrew McIntyre (March 14, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Barrington Brothers has landed $60 million in financing from Trez Capital for an El Portal, Florida, multifamily project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The loan is for 471-495 N.E. 83rd St., where Barrington is planning to build a 282-unit, eight-story apartment complex, according to the report. Developer FLGA is hoping to build a residential project on Rhode Island Northeast in Washington, D.C., the Washington Business Journal reported Monday. The developer is seeking permission to tear down a building at 806 Rhode Island Ave. N.E. that's currently used by the Calvary Christian Academy school, and hopes to build a 156,000-square-foot...

