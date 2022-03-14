BakerHostetler Builds TransDigm's $360M Dart Aerospace Buy

By Benjamin Horney (March 14, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler-advised TransDigm said Monday it will pay $360 million for private equity-backed peer Dart Aerospace, in a move that comes less than two months after the buyer was urged to refund the U.S. Department of Defense $21 million over price gouging allegations related to past acquisitions. The all-cash deal calls for Cleveland, Ohio-headquartered TransDigm Group Inc. to purchase Montreal, Quebec-based Dart Aerospace from Greenbriar Equity Group LP and First Aviation Services Inc., according to a statement. Dart provides helicopter mission equipment and associated services, primarily for civilian aircraft. The company, which is expected to generate about $100 million in pro forma...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS