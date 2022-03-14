Fight Against Keystone XL Pipeline Segment Deemed Moot

By Morgan Conley (March 14, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge tossed a suit brought by environmental groups fighting the Trump administration extending a presidential permit to the Keystone XL pipeline, saying the suit is moot now that the pipeline has officially been removed from the land. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris dismissed the Indigenous Environmental Network and North Coast Rivers Alliance's lawsuit, finding that no case or controversy remains now that the pipeline's original builder, TC Energy, has dug up the 1.4-mile pipeline segment that had been installed just south of the Canadian border and restored the effected land. The court had previously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS