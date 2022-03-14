Ga. Appeals Court Says Auto Insurer's Settlement Can't Stand

By Kelcey Caulder (March 14, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate panel said an insurance policyholder could not enforce a settlement agreement between the insurer and a man injured in an auto accident because despite cutting a $100,000 check, the insurer did not meet the settlement offer requirements. The Georgia Court of Appeals on Friday reversed a trial court order that blocked a lawsuit brought against driver Li Na Hu by Robert Ligon and his wife, Ami Ligon. Though the trial court purported to enforce a settlement reached between the Ligons and the driver's insurer, American Standard Insurance Co. of Ohio, the appeals court said no such settlement was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS