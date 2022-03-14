NJ Justices Ponder Job Status Test Via Remote Work Lens

By Bill Wichert (March 14, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court wrestled Monday with whether remote job sites may constitute "places of business" under the so-called ABC test for determining if workers are employees or independent contractors, with justices offering a mixed take on the state's bid for such a finding against a drywall installation company. A New Jersey appellate panel in 2021 found in part that the locations where drywall was installed could not be considered "places of business" under Prong B of the ABC test, which comes from the state's Unemployment Compensation Law. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) The state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development pitched that...

