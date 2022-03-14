Feds Push For Stay Of Carbon Cost Injunction At 5th Circ.

By Keith Goldberg (March 14, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Monday insisted that the Fifth Circuit stay a lower court order nullifying efforts to increase cost estimates resulting from greenhouse gas pollution while the ruling is appealed, arguing that the injunction will unreasonably handcuff the executive branch. The federal government wants the appeals court to put on hold Judge James D. Cain Jr.'s injunction barring it from implementing those changes, which would add the global effects of emissions. Judge Cain, of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, rejected a similar stay request on Wednesday, and the Republican-led states challenging the Biden administration told the Fifth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS