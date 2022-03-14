Biden Ends Pandemic Order Removing Solo Migrant Children

By Max Jaeger (March 14, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration will no longer use a public health order to remove unaccompanied migrant minors, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday after a Texas federal judge ordered the government to resume the practice. Biden's CDC exempted unaccompanied children in February 2021 from a Trump-era policy allowing migrants' removal under Title 42 of the health code. The state of Texas sued, alleging the move violated the Administrative Procedures Act's provisions against "arbitrary" agency actions. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, partly sided with the Lone Star State on March 4, finding the...

