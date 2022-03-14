Ex-JPMorgan AML Boss Says $1B Payout Was 'Concerning'

By Christopher Crosby (March 14, 2022, 4:04 PM GMT) -- A former JPMorgan compliance chief testified on Monday that he felt "uncomfortable" about releasing $875 million of Nigerian state funds to a company controlled by a convicted fraudster but had no choice because the "concerning" payment was authorized by the government. The investment bank had few options after Nigeria issued it "legitimate" instructions to release $875 million, a former compliance chief at the lender has said. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Ian Lyall, the bank's former designated money laundering officer in Britain, testified at a trial in London that he had reservations about transferring hundreds of millions of dollars in 2011 to a...

