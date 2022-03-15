Yale Deal Shows Pitfalls Of Penalty-Based Wellness Programs

By Chad DeGroot (March 15, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- In 2019, a class action — Kwesell v. Yale University — was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut by current and former employees who were offered the opportunity to participate in Yale's health expectation program. The health expectation program required medical screenings the results of which were shared with the wellness vendors to facilitate health coaching. An employee's or his or her spouse's failure to complete the screening would trigger a penalty of $25 per paycheck, or $1,300 annually for many employees. The lawsuit accused Yale of, among other things, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act,...

