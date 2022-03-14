Mass. Car Dealer Didn't Give Workers Layoff Notice, Suit Says

By Ivan Moreno (March 14, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Former workers of two defunct Massachusetts car dealerships allege in a class action that employees weren't given proper notice about mass layoffs and didn't receive the paid time off they were owed. The putative class action filed Friday in Massachusetts federal court accuses Muzi Motors Inc. and three of its executives of lying about potential layoffs when employees began asking in September. "Defendants repeatedly and intentionally misled Plaintiffs," the lawsuit alleges. Muzi closed its Ford and Chevrolet dealerships in Needham, Massachusetts, on Nov. 30 after 90 years in business. The dealerships had 100 full-time employees, according to the lawsuit. The Worker...

