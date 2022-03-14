DOJ Wants Time At 2nd Circ. In FIFA, US Soccer Case

By Matthew Perlman (March 14, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked the Second Circuit for permission to appear during oral argument in a sports promoter's case accusing FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation of conspiring with global governing bodies to block unsanctioned matches. The DOJ filed an unopposed motion Friday requesting five minutes of time during the argument scheduled for April 7, as Relevent Sports LLC looks to revive its antitrust case against FIFA and U.S. Soccer. The time would be independent of the 10 minutes already allotted to each side. The DOJ filed an amicus brief in October supporting neither side but arguing that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS