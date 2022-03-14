Illinois Insurer's Sales Agent Dodges Robocall Suit

By Lauraann Wood (March 14, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Monday that a Florida-based insurance agency could not stay in a proposed class action over allegedly unlawful promotions for an Illinois agency because the Florida agency had not done enough business in Illinois to establish jurisdiction. Judge John Blakey of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said he excused health insurance agency CR Insurance Group LLC from Texas resident Tawni Bennett's Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims because the court has neither general nor specific jurisdiction over the Miami-based company. And insurance agent Joel Ortiz's allegedly unlawful calls cannot lock CR into the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS