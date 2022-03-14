Calif. Appeal Panel Rules Amazon Must Face Toxic Cream Suit

By Emily Field (March 14, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel on Friday revived a suit alleging that Amazon should include Proposition 65 warnings for face creams containing mercury sold on its platform, saying that the claims aren't blocked by Section 230 protections. A three-judge panel said in a published opinion that plaintiff Larry Lee's claims are based on Amazon's own conduct in exposing consumers to the creams without providing Proposition 65 warnings and don't attempt to hold the retail giant as a speaker or publisher of third-party content, which would be protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. If a traditional retailer knew that the...

