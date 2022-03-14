IBM Owes $895M Over AT&T Deal, Software Co. Says

By Michelle Casady (March 14, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Houston software firm asked a Texas federal judge to award it $895 million from IBM, a competitor and business partner that it contends breached a licensing agreement involving AT&T, kicking off a two-week bench trial. Houston-based BMC Software Inc. said during opening statements that IBM owes it as much as $791 million for that wrongdoing and $104 million in lost profits. In pretrial rulings, U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller determined that IBM breached the agreement, but whether that actually caused any monetary damages is an issue he'll decide at trial. The parties had a mutual client in AT&T, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS