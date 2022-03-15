NFL, Ex-Player Both Ask Judge To Wrap Up Disability Row

By Gina Kim (March 15, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A former San Diego Chargers player and the NFL are both asking a California federal judge to decide now whether he has new evidence to support his permanent disability claim in a yearslong dispute stemming from the league's decision to deny him benefits on two separate occasions. Last month, Charles Dimry and the NFL and its board filed competing motions for judgment with U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline S. Corley, fighting over whether Dimry is owed disability benefits for a spine injury under the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan. On Saturday, both sides filed oppositions to one another's judgment motions. ...

