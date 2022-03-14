Navy SEALs Urge High Court To Keep COVID Vax Injunction

By Daniel Wilson (March 14, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Naval Special Warfare Command members who allege that the Navy's COVID-19 vaccination mandate violates their religious beliefs urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to maintain an injunction against the mandate, arguing the Pentagon had overstated the injunction's impact. All the disputed preliminary injunction does is to keep in place what had been the status quo while litigation over the mandate is resolved, not usurp the Navy's military decision-making as the U.S. Department of Defense had argued, the 35 Navy SEALs and other special operators said in a brief to the high court. "Far from supplanting military judgment, the injunction retains...

