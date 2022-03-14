8th Circ. Revives Dakota Pipeline Protest Police Abuse Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 14, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday revived a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed North Dakota law enforcement injured him and violated his civil rights when they shot him with lead-filled bean bags during a Dakota Access Pipeline protest. Marcus Mitchell sued various North Dakota city, county and state officials over the 2017 incident, saying he was hit in three places, including his head. One of the rounds shattered his left eye socket and became lodged in his eye, requiring surgery, according to his 2019 complaint. A federal judge tossed the suit, saying that Mitchell placed himself "in the line of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS