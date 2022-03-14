Iraqi Telecom Co. Owes Kuwaiti Firm $4.5M, Court Hears

By Katie Buehler (March 14, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Kuwait-based financial advisory firm has asked a Texas federal judge to enforce its more than $4.5 million international arbitration award against an Iraqi telecommunications company for backing out of a services agreement in 2015. Modern Global Company for General Trading of Equipments, Supplier for Construction and Real Estate WLL told a Southern District of Texas judge on Sunday that Korek Telecom Co. LLC hasn't paid a cent of the more than $4.5 million arbitration award it was hit with in 2019, or the roughly $800,000 in interest the award has since racked up. According to court filings, Modern Global is...

