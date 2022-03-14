Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Say Russian Oligarch Made Illicit Campaign Donations

By Hailey Konnath (March 14, 2022, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Monday unsealed the indictment against a Russian tycoon accused of making illegal political contributions in support of a cannabis venture, claiming that he made the donations in the names of straw donors.

Andrey Muraviev, 47, is charged in New York federal court with conspiring to make contributions and donations as a foreign national and in the name of another person, as well as actually making those contributions and donations.

The allegations unveiled Monday have ties to a former associate of Rudy Giuliani. That man, Igor Fruman, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison in January...

Government Agencies

