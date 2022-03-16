Electronics Co. Seeks To Confirm $40M Award In Voxx Dispute

By Caleb Symons (March 16, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Nevada electronics manufacturer has asked a federal court to confirm the $40.2 million award it was issued earlier this month after an arbitrator found the Florida-based Voxx International Corp. had for years shirked a contract to buy its GPS tracking devices. In its petition with the California district court Monday, Seaguard Electronics noted that Voxx agreed in the companies' 2007 supply deal that an arbitral decision resolving any dispute between them would be final and binding. But a quick resolution may be unlikely, as the top executive at Voxx — which sells automotive electronics, including rear-seat entertainment systems, and vehicle-security...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS