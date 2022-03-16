Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Electronics Co. Seeks To Confirm $40M Award In Voxx Dispute

By Caleb Symons (March 16, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Nevada electronics manufacturer has asked a federal court to confirm the $40.2 million award it was issued earlier this month after an arbitrator found the Florida-based Voxx International Corp. had for years shirked a contract to buy its GPS tracking devices.

In its petition with the California district court Monday, Seaguard Electronics noted that Voxx agreed in the companies' 2007 supply deal that an arbitral decision resolving any dispute between them would be final and binding.

But a quick resolution may be unlikely, as the top executive at Voxx — which sells automotive electronics, including rear-seat entertainment systems, and vehicle-security...

