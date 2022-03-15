'Wicked' Producers Seek Millions In Pandemic Loss Coverage

By Eli Flesch (March 15, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The producers of the "Wicked" musical on Broadway have sued their Chubb unit insurance company in New York state court for coverage of the show's pandemic losses, saying they're owed tens of millions of dollars under an "all-risk" performance disruption policy. The producers of the musical accused Pacific Indemnity Co. on Friday of shirking its responsibility to pay out coverage for losses the show sustained when then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered live theaters shut in March 2020. Based in the Gershwin Theater, "Wicked" was also forced to suspend traveling performances in locations across the U.S. and Canada, according to the...

