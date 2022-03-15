Aviation Watch: How Russia Sanctions Will Affect Aviation

By Alan Hoffman (March 15, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- After weeks of massing military forces on the borders of Ukraine and warnings by Western leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. No military operation of this magnitude has occurred in Europe since World War II, and it ominously recalls the German invasions of Poland in 1939 and the Soviet Union in 1941. Western leaders had threatened sanctions in an effort to dissuade Putin, and began imposing them even before the start of hostilities. In the days after the attack began, the U.S. and the European Union quickly unveiled far-reaching measures designed to inflict...

