BuzzFeed, Photojournalist Agree To End Fight Over Embeds

By Craig Clough (March 14, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- BuzzFeed and a photojournalist suing the company over its use of embedded photos of protests over George Floyd's murder have resolved the case and will move for its dismissal soon, according to a letter filed n New York federal court Sunday. Five photographers had voluntarily dismissed their claims in November, leaving Alexis Hunley as the final plaintiff. Hunley has now agreed to drop his case, the filing said. "The parties have resolved the case," each side said in the joint letter to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Sunday. "The parties intend to submit a stipulation of...

