3rd Circ. Fears Asbestos Subpoenas Faced Duplicate Fights

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 15, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday appeared swayed by a Georgia-Pacific affiliate's position that asbestos injury compensation trusts improperly waded into a subpoena challenge at the district court stage, given that a Delaware claims processing facility already waged the fight in bankruptcy court. During a hearing in which Bestwall LLC sought to undo a Delaware district court's order quashing subpoenas seeking information about claimants' prior settlements, U.S. Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan indicated that the court needs to determine if the facility's bankruptcy court challenge to the subpoenas had been carried out with "sufficient ties" to the trusts. Judge Jordan ordered the...

