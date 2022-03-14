Fugitive 1MDB Financier Made Off With $1.42B, Feds Say

By Stewart Bishop (March 14, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The alleged architect of a scheme to drain money from 1MDB for bribes and kickbacks himself stole $1.42 billion from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, an FBI agent said Monday, far dwarfing the funds purportedly obtained by former Goldman Sachs executive and co-defendant Roger Ng. For the first time after roughly a month into Ng's trial on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering violations, jurors saw detailed breakdowns of how much money the alleged conspirators drained from $6.5 billion in 1MDB bond deals underwritten by Goldman. Prosecutors say Low Jho, the alleged mastermind; Ng; and Goldman partner Tim Leissner deceived the investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS