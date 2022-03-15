Georgia State Rep Can't Delete Facebook Free Speech Claims

By Morgan Conley (March 15, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A federal court is allowing a Georgia man to move forward with constitutional violation claims against an Atlanta-area lawmaker who blocked him on Facebook, but limited the suit to the state representative's official, not individual, capacity. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee disagreed with Georgia State House Rep. Ginny Ehrhart that Thomas Biedermann's inability to interact with her official Facebook page is nothing more than a "trivial inconvenience" that isn't covered by the U.S. Constitution. To the contrary, Biedermann's allegations that his First Amendment rights were violated through "targeted censorship" are sufficient to support his claims against the Republican lawmaker in her official...

