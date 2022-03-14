Hasbro Doesn't Owe Royalties Over Mashup Board Games

By Dani Kass (March 14, 2022, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out an inventor's suit accusing Hasbro of stealing his board game ideas without paying him, holding that his game ideas weren't novel, and there's no proof the game-maker stole them. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni on Friday granted Hasbro Inc. summary judgment in a February 2020 suit in which David Wexler accused it of breach of contract and misappropriation. She said there was nothing new about what Wexler pitched Hasbro — combinations of preexisting games and toys, like Connect 4 and Nerf products — and all of his claims require him to prove...

