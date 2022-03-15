Travelers Opposes Duty To Defend In Bacteria Case

By Hope Patti (March 15, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Two Travelers units told a Massachusetts federal court that they have no duty to defend or indemnify a real estate management company in a series of underlying suits alleging exposure to a communicable disease, saying coverage is barred by multiple policy provisions. Travelers Indemnity Co. and Travelers Property Casualty Co. said in a complaint filed Monday that Samia Companies LLC is not entitled to coverage for the underlying suits because the damages alleged fall squarely within the policies' fungi or bacteria and communicable disease exclusions. A pair of Travelers Cos. units filed suit against Samia Cos. LLC in Massachusetts federal court,...

