Key Facets Of Final Buy American Rule For Gov't Contractors

By Amy Hoang, Stacy Ettinger and Erica Bakies (March 17, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- On March 7, the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council published a final rule implementing changes to Buy American requirements for federal contractors.[1] The final rule, which mirrors a proposed rule published in July 2021,[2] makes several material changes to the regulations at Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 25, implementing the Buy American Act. Key Takeaways First, the rule increases domestic content requirements. The final rule increases the percentage of domestic content necessary for a product to qualify as a "domestic end product" in compliance with the BAA. Currently, the BAA regulations require a product to contain 55% domestic components to qualify as domestic, unless...

