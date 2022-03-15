Consumer Claims Unlicensed Lender Faked Tribal Ownership

By Joyce Hanson (March 15, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Lending website FirstLoan.com has been slapped with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court accusing it of making predatory loans with annual rates of up to 700%, in violation of the state's consumer fraud laws and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Lead plaintiff Joshua Kalkbrenner said in his Monday complaint against FirstLoan and its owner Stanley Chao that the unlicensed lender currently claims to be a Native American-owned business operated by the Elem Indian Colony of Pomo Indians and a subsidiary of EIC Enterprises, an arm of the federally recognized tribe in Clearlake, California. But Kalkbrenner added that...

