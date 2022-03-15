BT Fights Opt-Out Class Status In £590M Landline Fee Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 15, 2022, 1:50 PM GMT) -- Telecommunications giant BT urged the Court of Appeal on Tuesday to limit a £589 million ($770 million) class action that accuses the company of charging unfair landline rates by forcing customers to choose to opt into the lawsuit. A lawyer for BT has asked the appeals court to overturn a decision that allowed a class action against the telecoms giant to be run on an opt-out basis. (Scott Barbour/Getty Images) Sarah Ford QC, representing BT, asked a panel of three judges on the appeals court to overturn a decision by the Competition Appeal Tribunal that allowed the class action to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS