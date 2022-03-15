Disney, Walmart Among Cos. Graded F On Pay Gap Disclosure

By Sue Reisinger (March 15, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Under pressure by investors and advocacy groups, public companies like Pfizer, Mastercard and Citigroup are increasingly disclosing their racial and gender pay gaps and working to narrow them, according to a new study released Tuesday. But a whopping 24 companies were given an F for failing to disclose quantitative data on their gaps. The fifth edition of the "Racial and Gender Pay Scorecard" examined 57 major public companies based on quantitative disclosures. The study, conducted by investment management firm Arjuna Capital and shareholder advocacy firm Proxy Impact, said Black workers earn 64% of the median wages of white workers, and women...

