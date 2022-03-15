Costco Inks $5.1M Deal To End 401(k) Mismanagement Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 15, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge was asked Monday to sign off on a $5.1 million deal that ends putative class claims against Costco alleging the wholesaler violated federal benefits law by mismanaging a $15.5 billion 401(k) plan with more than 250,000 participants and beneficiaries. The settlement would resolve an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit filed in June 2020 by plan participant Dustin Soulek on behalf of participants and beneficiaries of Costco Wholesale Corp.'s retirement plan. The suit claimed that Costco, the company's board of directors and its benefit committee authorized unreasonable fees for record-keeping and administration and maintained certain high-cost funds...

