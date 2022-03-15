NJ Diocese's Insurers Say More Info Needed On Abuse Claims

By Rick Archer (March 15, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Insurers for a bankrupt New Jersey Catholic diocese are demanding additional information about attorneys claiming to represent clergy sexual abuse victims, saying they have failed to disclose essential information, such as their retention agreements. In a filing Monday, the five insurance carriers said federal rules require that they receive more information on what they called a "flood" of filings by claims aggregators, including some signed by possibly nonpracticing attorneys and some that were apparently intended for the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 case. "None of them have filed Rule 2019 disclosures, thus making it impossible to determine the full scope...

