Health Hires: Opentrons Labworks, Conformis

By Adam Lidgett (March 18, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Companies in the life sciences, medical device and addiction recovery fields have all tapped new legal heads recently, such as Opentrons Labworks Inc. bringing on a former Baker McKenzie attorney as the company's head legal and compliance officer – highlighting Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in health care and life sciences. Opentrons Labworks Inc. Veleka Peeples-Dyer Life sciences company Opentrons Labworks has found a new chief legal and compliance officer with Veleka Peeples-Dyer, who had been Baker McKenzie's food and drug practice leader for North America, according to a March 15 announcement. "Veleka's leadership and strategic legal counsel will be...

