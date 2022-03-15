2nd Circ. Won't Revive VW Investors' Conspiracy Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (March 15, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a district court's decision to toss a suit alleging Volkswagen conspired with Daimler and BMW to suppress competition by coordinating costs, supplies and vehicle technology, finding the claims lacked necessary detail about the purportedly collusive conduct. The appellate panel said in a summary order that an amended complaint brought by investors Wayne and Linda Mucha doesn't sufficiently allege a material misstatement or omission against Volkswagen AG; board members Matthias Müller, Frank Witter and Hans Dieter Pötsch; and former CEO Martin Winterkorn. The panel rejected the Muchas' argument that the district court — which dismissed the suit...

