Ex-Georgeson Adviser Must Face 3rd Fraud Trial, Feds Say

By Chris Villani (March 15, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge not to acquit a former adviser at proxy solicitation firm Georgeson LLC before she faces a jury for the third time on charges she swapped expensive sports tickets for peeks at shareholder voting data. In a case that has stretched into its seventh year, the government argued that U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns should not find Donna Ackerly innocent of the fraud charges she faces for allegedly hooking up Institutional Shareholder Services employee Brian Zentmyer with courtside tickets to see the Boston Celtics and opening day seats for the Washington Nationals so Georgeson...

