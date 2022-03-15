Facebook Hit With $19M Fine For EU Privacy Law Lapses

By Allison Grande (March 15, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Ireland's data protection regulator has slapped Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc. with a €17 million ($18.6 million) penalty after finding that the social media giant flouted the European Union's privacy law in connection with a series of data breach disclosures lodged in 2018. The fine stems from a probe spearheaded by Irish Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon into whether a dozen data breach notifications that her office received from Facebook between June 2018 and December 2018 complied with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, which sets the standards for the collection and processing of EU residents' personal information. Dixon revealed Tuesday that...

