Judge Nixes 2 Patent Claims In Ameranth Suit

By Adam Lidgett (March 15, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has invalidated two claims in an online menu patent asserted against a variety of companies like Live Nation and Best Western, saying the claims were not inventive enough to warrant patent protection. Chief U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw on Monday found that two claims in Ameranth Inc.'s U.S. Patent Number 8,146,077 were not valid, granting a summary judgment bid from entities including Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Best Western, Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott. The court found that the claims at issue simply limit the fields in which the invention can be used and are just "field of use...

