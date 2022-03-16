FCC Opens Wide Probe Into Broadband 'Redlining'

By Christopher Cole (March 16, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Discriminatory broadband build-outs will come under the Federal Communications Commission's microscope after a unanimous vote Wednesday to probe the issue, with FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel saying prejudice is partly to blame for the "very real" digital divide. All four members of the FCC agreed to kickstart a wide-ranging inquiry into digital "redlining," which, like similar practices in housing, involves broadband deployment based on factors that are unlawful to consider such as income, race, ethnicity, color, religion or national origin. Efforts against redlining in high-speed connectivity have been a top priority for Rosenworcel since she took the FCC's reins last year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS