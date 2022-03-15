Honest Co. Wants Investor Suit Over Diaper Sales Trashed

By Katryna Perera (March 15, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Actress Jessica Alba's baby and beauty company Honest Co. asked a California federal judge on Monday to toss a proposed, consolidated class action alleging the company failed to properly explain that it might see a post-lockdown slump in diaper and wipes sales ahead of its May 2021 initial public offering. In a memo supporting dismissal, the company argued that the proposed class's consolidated amended complaint does not allege any material misstatements or omissions in Honest's IPO registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "In the months following its IPO, Honest has seen swings in its stock price in the midst...

