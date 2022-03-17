Amazon Closes $8.5B MGM Deal With FTC Warning On Heels

By Matthew Perlman (March 17, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. completed its $8.45 billion purchase of MGM Studios on Thursday, days after European enforcers cleared the deal without conditions, but the Federal Trade Commission warned it can always challenge deals after they close. Any challenge from the FTC, however, may have to wait until the confirmation of Democratic nominee for commissioner Alvaro Bedoya, because the commission currently appears to be split 2-2 between Republicans and Democrats, the latter of whom have taken a newly aggressive stand against mergers. Amazon.com Inc. has completed its purchase of MGM Studios, granting the retail giant a catalog of more than 4,000 film titles...

